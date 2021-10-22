Piper Sandler Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 290.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 199,973 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

