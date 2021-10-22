Piper Sandler Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.