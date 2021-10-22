Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.