Piper Sandler Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $71.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

