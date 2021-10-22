Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,276 shares of company stock worth $1,596,077. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

