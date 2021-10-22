Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PYTCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Playtech from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $9.32 on Monday. Playtech has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

