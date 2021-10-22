PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 17,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,508,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Specifically, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,334,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

