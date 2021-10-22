Polkadot Market Capitalization Achieves $44.09 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $44.65 or 0.00072594 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $44.09 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00105771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.41 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.17 or 0.06491016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

