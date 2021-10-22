PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 75,242 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.54.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.
