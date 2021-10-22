Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.08. 315,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.93. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $514.96.

Get Pool alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.33.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.