Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $42,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,357.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

