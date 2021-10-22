PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PPD were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PPD by 1,120.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 479,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after buying an additional 440,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at about $45,772,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at about $6,222,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at about $14,567,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 45.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

