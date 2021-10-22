PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.