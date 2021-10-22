Precision BioSciences’ (DTIL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

DTIL opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $574.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

