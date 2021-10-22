Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,090. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Precision Drilling worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

