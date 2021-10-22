Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in GATX by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

