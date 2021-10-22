Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.