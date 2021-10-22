Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

IHF stock opened at $274.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $198.06 and a one year high of $275.60.

