Private Advisor Group LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 128.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

