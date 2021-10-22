Private Advisor Group LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $33,848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $31,495,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

