Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRK. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $125.10 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $87.81 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

PRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

