PRIZM (PZM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,412.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $12.63 million and $26,412.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001412 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,583,512 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.