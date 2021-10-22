Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $105.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. 4,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,596. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

