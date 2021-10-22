Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,873,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,981 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Prologis worth $1,180,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

PLD stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $145.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

