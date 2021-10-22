ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS opened at $321.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.73 and a 52 week high of $333.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

