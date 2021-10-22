ProShare Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

