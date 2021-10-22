ProShare Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

