ProShare Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,790,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,151,000 after acquiring an additional 281,872 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

