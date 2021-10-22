ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

OM stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,056 shares of company stock worth $6,446,583 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

