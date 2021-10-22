ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,896 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alector by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alector by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALEC. William Blair began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Alector stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

