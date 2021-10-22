Prudential PLC Buys 3,150 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $88.54 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

