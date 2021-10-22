Prudential PLC Buys 5,500 Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

ROBO stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

