Prudential PLC Invests $2.15 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after buying an additional 385,041 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 285,378 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 897.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of -404.44 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,405 shares of company stock valued at $101,527,820. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

