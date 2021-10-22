Prudential PLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

REMX opened at $115.31 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $120.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.