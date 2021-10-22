Prudential PLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

