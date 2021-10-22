Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,287 shares of company stock worth $64,782,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 118.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.