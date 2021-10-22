Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Triterras, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
