Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Triterras, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Get Triterras alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

TRIT stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.