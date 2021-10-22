Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.10.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$30.86 and a 52-week high of C$45.75.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.