Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. Truist boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

