Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Decreased by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

