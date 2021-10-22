Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DCP Midstream in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

DCP opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.