Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Raised by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

