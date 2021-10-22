Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

LHCG stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.92. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $133.08 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

