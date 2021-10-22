Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 221,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

