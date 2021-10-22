Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Raised by Analyst

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of ACI opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 777,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $13,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

