Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $724.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

