Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abbott Laboratories Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.52.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

