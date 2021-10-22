Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

