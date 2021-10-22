Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

