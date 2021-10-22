QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.01.

QGEN stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in QIAGEN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 188,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

